Ally McCoist has named Liverpool defender Andy Robertson in his team of the week after his performance against Wolves.

McCoist was speaking to Andy Townsend on TalkSPORT (18/9 9:54am) and hailed the Scottish international’s impact at Molineux.

In the absence of Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andy Robertson was named captain on Saturday.

Jurgen Klopp had to deal with several of his key players returning from long journeys late on after featuring for their countries on international duty.

Alexis Mac Allister struggled and was hooked at half-time, while Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez started on the bench.

One player who had something to prove after the international break was Andy Robertson.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

His error for Scotland handed Jude Bellingham a goal in England’s 3-1 win over Robertson’s side last week.

However, McCoist hailed Robertson’s performance for Liverpool and how well he put that mistake behind him.

He scored a rare goal that put the Reds ahead before a deflected Harvey Elliott strike in the dying minutes confirmed the result.

McCoist raves about Liverpool star Robertson

McCoist and Townsend were naming their five-a-side teams of the weekend and McCoist said: “I’ve thrown Andy Robertson in after making an error on Tuesday [for Scotland] which was a big-time error allowing [Jude] Bellingham to score the goal.

“He’s bounced back as you would expect him to do, his attitude’s first class, takes control of the situation and puts Liverpool ahead.”

The £8m defender has been a key part of Jurgen Klopp’s side for years and is one of Liverpool’s most consistent performers.

He impressed his teammates with his performance against Wolves and it’s telling that the hosts focused their attacks down the other flank on Saturday.

Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool are far from the most solid defensive team in the league, but Robertson is the more conservative defender out of Klopp’s two full-backs.

That made his lung-bursting run to score the second goal even more surprising, especially as he was linking up with Mohamed Salah on the right wing.

McCoist’s praise of Robertson will be echoed by plenty of Liverpool fans.

He’s a key cog in Klopp’s and it says a lot that Kostas Tsimikas, despite being a very strong full-back, barely gets a sniff in the team.