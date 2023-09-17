Curtis Jones left amazed by £100k-a-week Liverpool player’s display vs Wolves yesterday

Curtis Jones took to Instagram yesterday to praise Andy Robertson after the defender’s display at Wolves.

Liverpool picked up an important three points at Molineux after falling behind in the first half.

Jurgen Klopp’s men just weren’t at the races for the opening 45 minutes and Hwang Hee-chan gave Wolves an early lead.

The Reds were fortunate to head into halftime just one behind but they came out a completely different side after the interval.

Indeed, Cody Gakpo got them back on level terms just 10 minutes after the break before Robertson linked up brilliantly with Mohamed Salah in the 85th minute.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

The 29-year-old grabbed his first goal of the season before a Hugo Bueno own goal secured all three points for Liverpool.

And Jones was clearly impressed with Robertson’s display.

Jones amazed by Robertson display

Jones took to Instagram and posted a picture of himself celebrating alongside Robertson.

The Scotsman joked for Jones to get his hands off him as the midfielder was pictured with his hand on his neck.

And Jones responded: “This is how happy I was to see you score. What a guy!”

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Robertson hasn’t been at his best so far this season but he put in a brilliant display at Wolves yesterday.

Liverpool fans will certainly be hoping the £100,000-a-week defender rediscovers his best form. Liverpool are yet to really hit top form this season but it’s an encouraging sign that they are grinding out positive results.

Klopp has the Reds sitting third in the table having only dropped points at Stamford Bridge on the opening day of the campaign.