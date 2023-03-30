Ally McCoist believes James Maddison would be perfect replacement for Christian Eriksen at Tottenham











Ally McCoist says Tottenham Hotspur never replaced Christian Eriksen, but believes Leicester City’s James Maddison would be a perfect replacement.

The former Scotland striker was speaking on talkSPORT about the current manager situation at Spurs.

Photo by Plumb Images/Leicester City FC via Getty Images

Antonio Conte left the club last weekend following his public outburst after the 3-3 draw with Southampton.

Cristian Stellini and Ryan Mason will take the team until the end of the season.

Since Conte’s comments, speculation has been wild about who could come in as the next manager.

Alan Brazil said this morning that he believes Brendan Rodgers could be a good fit.

McCoist concurred, and also took the opportunity to say that Maddison – who was hailed as ‘incredible’ by Andriy Shevchenko after making his full England debut – would be a perfect signing.

He said: “I’ve said for as long, they have not replaced Eriksen as a playmaker in the middle of the park. They haven’t. Maddison would be perfect. I’ll tell you right now, I’m with you. Rodgers would do an excellent job.

“Apart from this season, you look at Brendan’s record and it’s been fantastic.”

Eriksen left Spurs in January 2020, six months before his contract was due to expire.

Ally McCoist is right – Christian Eriksen was never replaced by Tottenham and James Maddison would be perfect

It is hard to argue with McCoist here.

Spurs have signed a few midfielders in the years since Eriksen left. But none of them, Giovani Lo Celso aside, have really been ‘attacking’ midfielders like the Dane was.

It has been a huge oversight from Tottenham not to replace him.

Photo by Plumb Images/Leicester City FC via Getty Images

Eriksen contributed goals and assists on a fairly regular basis during his time at the club.

£60 million-rated star Maddison has 54 goals and 38 assists in 193 appearances for Leicester. He would be absolutely ideal for Tottenham.

And Rodgers coming in with him would not be the worst move.