'Of course': TalkSPORT pundit predicts £60m player will reject Tottenham and sign for Newcastle











Speaking on talkSPORT, Gabriel Agbonlahor has been discussing James Maddison’s future amid links to both Spurs and Newcastle.

The £60m attacking midfielder is likely to be one of the most in-demand players in Europe this summer as he enters the final year of his Leicester City contract.

With Antonio Conte seemingly on the brink at Spurs, Tottenham have been linked with a move for Brendan Rodgers, and one caller to talkSPORT claimed that he liked the idea of Rodgers coming to Spurs because he could bring Maddison with him.

However, Agbonlahor refuted that claim, stating that he believes that the England international will opt to join Newcastle instead of Spurs.

Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

Maddison to Newcastle

Agbonlahor gave his verdict on where Maddison will end up.

“Spurs are lacking quality in midfield, the reason I like Brendan Rodgers is because James Maddison might go to Tottenham,” One caller said.

“Yep, and they would love him to go to Tottenham. I would love to see him at Spurs,” Alan Brazil replied.

“I think he chooses Newcastle though over Spurs, of course he does,” Agbonlahor chimed in.

“If they got Brendan there, you never know, he could be able to nip that in the bud and take him,” The caller concluded.

Rodgers could change things

At this moment in time, a move to Newcastle does indeed look more alluring than a move to Tottenham for a player like Maddison.

However, the appointment of Brendan Rodgers at Spurs could go a long way towards changing that.

Indeed, the Northern Irish manager and Maddison get on like a house on fire, and if Rodgers were to end up at Spurs, we have to imagine he’d be able to work his magic and get Maddison to north London.

Of course, it’s all if, buts and maybes at the moment, but Maddison is certainly a player to keep an eye on as we approach the summer transfer window.

Photo by Plumb Images/Leicester City FC via Getty Images

