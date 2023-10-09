Ally McCoist annoyed after pundit leaves 24-year-old Newcastle man out of team of the week

Ally McCoist couldn’t believe that colleague Andy Townsend left Newcastle United forward Alexander Isak out of his team of the week.

Townsend was speaking on TalkSPORT (9/10 9:55am) and reflecting on the latest action from the Premier League.

With European football now in full swing in midweek, it means more and more matches are being moved to Sunday afternoons.

Unfortunately, this means that several big games are not televised to those in the United Kingdom.

Newcastle’s trip to West Ham fell foul of this, with the 2-2 draw unseen by those outside of the London Stadium.

It was a fantastic encounter, with Tomas Soucek giving the hosts an early lead.

Eddie Howe’s side may have been fortunate to still have 11 players on the pitch at half-time as Bruno Guimaraes was booked and then subsequently fouled James Ward-Prowse.

The Magpies may have thought they won the match after a well-taken brace from Alexander Isak.

New signing Mohammed Kudus ended up rescuing a point for the hosts but McCoist has questioned why Newcastle star Isak wasn’t more widely recognised for this performance.

The 24-year-old has taken advantage of Callum Wilson’s recent fitness issue to make his claim to be Newcastle’s first-choice striker.

McCoist incensed after Newcastle forward Isak snub

Every week, Andy Townsend is asked to choose a five-a-side team of the week on TalkSPORT.

After choosing Raheem Sterling as his first forward in his team of the week, Townsend is about to choose his final player.

Townsend said: “And for the other one I’m going for,” to which Ally McCoist interrupted and said: “Newcastle.”

Townsend shut him down and said, “No,” to which McCoist replied: “You are winding me up. No [Alexander] Isak?”

The TalkSPORT pundit narrowly chose Liverpool’s Mo Salah over Fulham star Willian for the final spot in the team.

McCoist wasn’t happy and said: “You’re so lucky that we’re running out of time as I could have had an argument with you for the next five or ten minutes.

“You’ve got to have Isak in there.”

McCoist joined plenty of Newcastle fans in admiring Isak’s performance yesterday.

The Swedish international was fuming with one teammate but can’t be too disappointed after scoring a brace.

He’s recently earned praise from one of the best defenders in the league and Isak will hope he can retain his place in the side after the international break.