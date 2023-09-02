William Saliba has been full of praise for Newcastle’s Alexander Isak.

Speaking on the Sky Sports Premier League YouTube channel, Saliba was asked to rank some of the best strikers in the Premier League, and he picked Isak as being third behind both Erling Haaland and Marcus Rashford.

Interestingly, Saliba has never actually played against Isak in his career, but based on what he’s seen from the striker at Newcastle so far, he believes he’s a top player.

Photo by Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images

Saliba praises Isak

The Arsenal defender spoke highly of the Newcastle man.

“I would probably say Haaland and then Rashford second and then Isak, I never played against him but I saw him and he is so good as well,” Saliba said.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Interesting battle

These two have never met before due to a mix of injuries and team selections, but they’re bound to clash this season and it will be an interesting battle when they do.

Indeed, Isak is one of the fastest and strongest strikers in the game today, and you could say the same for Saliba amongst the centre-halves in Europe.

It will be a clash of the titans when these two go head-to-head, and, in all honesty, we can’t wait to see it.

Newcastle vs Arsenal is always a fantastic fixture, and it could be even better when Saliba and Isak are both on the pitch.