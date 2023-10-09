Alan Shearer noticed 24-year-old Newcastle player going mad at his teammates yesterday

Alan Shearer had a lot of sympathy for Alexander Isak during Newcastle United’s first half performance against West Ham United yesterday.

Shearer was speaking on the BBC’s Match of the Day 2 and noticed that Isak was so isolated up front for Eddie Howe’s team.

Photo by Chloe Knott – Danehouse/Getty Images

The Newcastle legend thought his side were enduring a hangover from their win over PSG in midweek.

Shearer pointed out that Newcastle were failing to do the basics, and claimed that Isak wasn’t happy.

He said: “It was a really slow start in the first-half, they never got going at all.

“There was no intensity, there was no support, no energy, no press.

“Everything that was about Newcastle’s game that was impressive, it includes all of those things, but it just didn’t happen.

“Just watch Isak’s reaction here, he is looking around, crying out for some help and, look, he’s saying is there any chance of some support up there.”

Of course, things did improve in the second half and Isak ended up scoring a brace.

Shearer thought Isak was right to be frustrated with his Newcastle teammates

Along with Kieran Trippier, Isak was the outstanding performer for Newcastle on the day.

And the England international’s assist for Isak’s second goal was quite sublime.

Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Ultimately, a draw isn’t a bad result for Newcastle – especially given how they started the game.

But Howe may be frustrated that his side weren’t able to see out the match.

And he’ll probably be as surprised as both Shearer and Isak at how his Newcastle team started the game.

Of course, the international break does now come at a good time on Tyneside.

Newcastle have a number of injury concerns, namely Sven Botman, Joelinton and Callum Wilson.

The trio will now hope to make progress over the next week or so in order to be fit for Crystal Palace on October 21.

After which the fixture list will ramp up again when Newcastle host Borussia Dortmund just four days later.