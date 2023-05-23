Alfie Devine left impressed after what 19-year-old Tottenham youngster did yesterday











Alfie Devine was left very impressed by Tottenham Hotspur teammate Dane Scarlett after his performance for England yesterday.

Scarlett took to Instagram after scoring the only goal of the game against Tunisia at the Under-20 World Cup.

The Young Lions started their campaign in Argentina yesterday and will be pleased to have picked up three points.

They will look back at the game and wonder how they didn’t win by a bigger margin.

Dane Scarlett rose highest from a Harvey Vale cross to nod home in the first half, giving the goalkeeper no chance.

Alfie Devine nearly added his name to the score sheet but poked his shot just wide after the break.

Photo by Ernesto Ryan – The FA/The FA via Getty Images

He’ll be frustrated he didn’t pick up an assist as his cutback found Daniel Jebbison in the box, but he could only hit the post with his strike.

Devine was impressed with Scarlett’s finish yesterday and glad to see his Tottenham teammate firing in front of goal.

He didn’t have the most productive campaign on loan at League One side Portsmouth this season.

Despite appearing 34 times in the league, he managed just four goals on the south coast.

Devine impressed with Tottenham teammate Scarlett

Posting on Instagram, the 19-year-old forward said: “Keep on going be the mindset.”

Alfie Devine thought his teammate was on fire yesterday as the pair chase another international title.

Alfie Devine impressed with Tottenham Hotspur teammate Dane Scarlett. Cr. (danescarlett9) © 2023 INSTAGRAM FROM META.

Both Scarlett and Devine were part of the England team who won the Under-19 European Championships last year.

Scarlett was the top scorer in that tournament, but couldn’t carry his international form into this season.

Devine will arguably be even more frustrated after failing to leave Tottenham on loan as Scarlett did.

Despite being incredibly highly rated, he had to watch on from the under-21s instead of breaking into the Spurs’ first team.

He’s expected to leave in the summer and finally go out on loan, and it would be a surprise if Scarlett didn’t follow him.

Photo by Tim Nwachukwu – FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

The pair have big futures ahead of them but need as many minutes as possible.

Impressing while playing for England will only increase the number of suitors who may want to sign them in the next few months.

Adding another international title to their CVs will be their main focus right now.

Show all