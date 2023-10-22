Liverpool youngster Harvey Elliott played his part in an important Merseyside Derby win over Everton yesterday.

The 20-year-old took to social media to celebrate a winning return to action for the Reds after the international break.

It was a productive break from domestic football for Harvey Elliott.

After playing his part in England’s Under-21 side winning the Euros in the summer, he’s now taken over the captain’s armband at that level for the next campaign.

His role under Jurgen Klopp this season for Liverpool has mainly seen him come off the bench and that was the case again yesterday.

Everton went down to ten men in the first half after Ashley Young was booked twice but Liverpool simply couldn’t break them down, forcing Klopp to turn to Elliott and Darwin Nunez.

Mohamed Salah failed to make an impact in the match but was on hand to convert from the penalty spot after Michael Keane was penalised for a handball in the box.

He doubled Liverpool’s lead late in the game after latching onto a late counterattack thanks to some fantastic work from Nunez.

Elliott played his role in midfield and provided some much-needed energy after replacing Ryan Gravenberch.

His partnership with Salah on the right is only getting better and he may have now given Klopp something to think about ahead of their Europa League match on Thursday.

Elliott changes the game for Liverpool vs. Everton

Posting on Instagram after the match, Elliott celebrated their derby win and said: “Our city. Enjoy it reds!”

Mac Allister suggested that Elliott was magic yesterday, posting a wand emoji while fellow youngster Tyler Morton simply said: “Proud.”

Cody Gakpo thought the £4.3m midfielder was on fire and Rio Ferdinand agreed after the match that he thought he was very impressive.

Liverpool are still keeping up with the league leaders despite not always putting in their best performances.

Klopp will be encouraged by how Elliott and his Liverpool teammates managed to grind out a result against Everton yesterday despite not being at their very best.

Arsenal dropping points will encourage them and the likes of Luis Diaz picking up their performances when Salah isn’t quite at his best will help.

They have a decent run of fixtures now over the next few weeks before they face Manchester City at the end of next month which will decide whether they’re serious title challengers or not.