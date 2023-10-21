Rio Ferdinand has lauded Harvey Elliott for the impact he made after coming off the bench for Liverpool just after the hour-mark of the Merseyside derby.

Ferdinand was speaking on TNT Sports (broadcast on 21/10; 15:05) after two Mohamed Salah goals sent the Reds to the top of the table ahead of their rivals’ games this weekend.

Speaking to The Times in the week, Elliott suggested that he would love to become as good as Salah. Obviously, he did not score on Saturday as the Egyptian did. But he certainly managed to make an impression on Rio Ferdinand with his performance.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

Harvey Elliott actually boasted a superb record when he came onto the pitch. He completed all 31 of the passes he attempted, according to Whoscored.

Rio Ferdinand praises Harvey Elliott after Liverpool win

The 20-year-old is facing a battle to get into the side, having come off the bench for all but one of his Premier League appearances so far this season.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

But Rio Ferdinand wanted to pick him out as he lauded the Liverpool attack for their display in the 2-0 victory over the Toffees.

“Yeah and the one today I thought had one of the biggest impacts was Harvey Elliott when he came on. I thought he was tremendous when he came on, touches, confidence, that bit of guile,” he told TNT Sports.

Youngster stakes claim for more game-time

It is going to be a tough task for Elliott to break into the Liverpool side on a more consistent basis. Liverpool are not yet at the level they were at when they were challenging for every piece of silverware available to them. But they are getting closer.

And the amount of quality they have going forward is frightening. They have rebuilt their attack. And the likes of Dominik Szoboszlai and Ryan Gravenberch are looking like absolutely inspired signings.

The good news for Elliott is that he is versatile. He is able to play in midfield. But he can also play in the attack. And he is taking the opportunities when they come his way.

Jurgen Klopp would have certainly been very happy with the impact Elliott made.