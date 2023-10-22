Peter Crouch says 26-year-old Liverpool star is a £100 million player

Peter Crouch has lauded Luis Diaz after Liverpool beat Everton in the Merseyside derby, suggesting that he is a £100 million player for the Reds.

Crouch was speaking on TNT Sports (broadcast on 21/10; 15:08) after the Reds secured the three points, with Mohamed Salah scoring twice for Jurgen Klopp’s side during the second-half.

It was Salah who bagged the goals against Everton. But there were a number of decent performances from the Liverpool attack. And Luis Diaz definitely made an impact on the game.

As shown by Whoscored, he had three shots on goal, completed three dribbles, and won two tackles. Crucially for Liverpool, Diaz has been out on the pitch for the large majority of the season after previously struggling with injury.

Peter Crouch says Luis Diaz is a £100 million player

In fact, the Colombian is already only three league starts away from matching his tally from the entirety of last season. And following his performance in the derby, Peter Crouch suggested that Diaz’s availability is a huge boost for the Reds.

“I love Diaz. He’s been like a new signing, like bringing another £100 million player in, because obviously his injuries last season. Him coming in just changes things,” he told TNT Sports.

Liverpool have a scary amount of depth in attack

Liverpool have a frightening amount of depth in attack right now. Obviously, Salah is proving to be almost as ruthless as he ever has been in front of goal. And he has stepped up to lead this new-look forward line.

Meanwhile, Darwin Nunez has definitely kicked on this year. And Jurgen Klopp also has the likes of Diaz, Cody Gakpo and Diogo Jota to call upon. There is also the potential to use Harvey Elliott in the front three.

Liverpool are not quite at the level where they look to be ready to really challenge for absolutely everything available to them. However, they briefly went top of the Premier League table with their win on Saturday.

It is going to be scary to watch them when everything really clicks.