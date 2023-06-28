Alexi Lalas really hopes £40m player now joins Aston Villa this summer

Pundit Alexi Lalas has said he really hopes Leeds United midfielder Tyler Adams joins Aston Villa this summer.

Lalas was speaking on the State of the Union Podcast about the 24-year-old’s future.

American international Tyler Adams was one of the few bright sparks in an otherwise disappointing Leeds team.

After signing from RB Leipzig for £20m, Adams couldn’t prevent Leeds being relegated at the end of last season.

He was arguably the club’s most consistent performer throughout the campaign.

However, an injury picked up in March ruled him out for the rest of the season.

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

It was a pivotal time in Leeds’s season and unfortunately, the likes of Weston McKennie and Marc Roca couldn’t step up in his absence.

Adams has now been linked with a move to Aston Villa and Lalas is a huge fan of the potential transfer.

Leeds want double what they paid for Adams last summer if they’re going to let him go this summer.

He would be a world-beating player in the Championship but deserves to continue playing top-flight football next season.

Lalas loves idea of Adams playing for Aston Villa

Speaking about the 24-year-old, Lalas said: “I don’t want to see Tyler Adams play in the Championship.

“And I think of the trio of Tyler Adams, Weston McKennie and Brenden Aaronson, Tyler Adams is I think the most valuable and did himself the best in terms of the way he is viewed.

“So, I would love to see this [move to Aston Villa]. I’ll put Tyler Adams up against anybody.”

Adams is likely to be competing for a place in Aston Villa’s team with Boubacar Kamara and Douglas Luiz.

Both players had sensational seasons under Unai Emery and would be hard to shift out of the team.

Photo by James Williamson – AMA/Getty Images

However, with Aston Villa returning to Europe next season, they’ll need more squad depth.

Adams would be a fantastic signing for Villa and Lalas believes he’s one of the most valuable players in the current Leeds squad.

Emery appears to be focusing on brining Pau Torres to the Premier League which would be a real coup.

Aston Villa are very quietly putting together a seriously impressive squad ahead of next season.