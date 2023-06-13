Liverpool have already signed one midfielder this summer, and they don’t seem to be done yet.

The Reds continue to be linked with midfield reinforcements in wake of ageing legs and expired contracts.

One player reportedly on the Liverpool radar is United States international Tyler Adams.

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

The Reds are apparently keeping tabs on the Leeds United ace in wake of their relegation last month.

Now, a report from TEAMtalk has hinted at a major boost for Liverpool and Adams’ other suitors.

The 24-year-old has apparently told Leeds that he wants to play in the Premier League next season.

Adams is also aware of the growing interest in his services, added the report.

As well as Liverpool, the likes of Manchester United and Newcastle United are reportedly in pursuit too.

TEAMtalk cites a report in The Athletic saying Leeds want £40million for Adams.

This is double what they paid for him a year ago from RB Leipzig.

‘Incredible’

Adams would be a good shout for Liverpool. He’s a young world-class talent with experience at the highest level.

We know the 24-year-old has what it takes in the Premier League, having played for the Elland Road side for the past year.

Adams has also made over 100 competitive appearances for RB Leipzig and has also won 38 United States caps.

He played at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, where DaMarcus Beasley deemed him one of the best midfielders at the tournament.

“If you look at a player that shows his importance to a team, the man is Tyler Adams,” he told Fox’s World Cup Now show, via the Daily Mail.

‘What he does for the US team is incredible. The way he tracks back, the way he covers… watch his aggression, look at his heart.

“I think he has a very high ceiling and I think he is one of the best midfielders in this tournament. Not just with the national team, but in this tournament.”

Photo by George Wood/Getty Images

There are also conflicting reports with regards to Adams’ price tag.

According to Bolavip, he has a £30million relegation release clause, while the above speculation hints at a £40million price tag.

We’ll see what happens in the coming weeks, but Adams to Liverpool definitely seems like a good match for both player and club.