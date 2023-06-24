Report: Aston Villa stepping up interest in £40m midfielder likened to N’Golo Kante

Aston Villa have already signed a good midfielder in Youri Tielemans but now reports are suggesting that they want another top player in Tyler Adams.

According to The Athletic, Aston Villa are very interested in signing Tyler Adams from recently relegated Leeds United.

The report suggests that the midfielder has been tracked for some time and he is very high on Villa’s transfer list this summer.

Along with the report, journalist Phil Hay tweeted that Villa are ‘stepping up interest’ in the £40million-rated player.

Unai Emery is apparently keen to strengthen the midfield so no doubt there will be some movement on this transfer soon.

Aston Villa very keen on Tyler Adams

It is no shock to see Tyler Adams grab the attention of some top Premier League clubs. Despite Leeds being relegated, the USA International shone for the club.

His injury was a pivotal moment for both him and the club last season. No doubt it massively affected Leeds’ push for survival.

The ‘fantastic‘ midfielder is highly-rated by many. Pundit Ian Wright is one and he compared Adams to N’Golo Kante.

During the World Cup, Wright told the Wrighty’s House Podcast: “I watched him in the first game against Wales and it was a fairly easy game for him.

“In that game yesterday [against England], I got Kante vibes in the way he was snuffing and intercepting, tackles. I got that kind of vibe.

“If there’s something over there, he’s over there snuffing it out. He’s like how Kante was. He’s like a magnet to the ball where the problems are going to come.”

Signing Adams would be a great coup for Villa. They would add a lot of quality to their midfield and with the club playing in Europe, they need strength in depth.