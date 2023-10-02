Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak has admitted he was amazed by Miguel Almiron against Burnley at the weekend.

Isak was speaking to Premier League Productions, via BBC Sport, after their 2-0 win on Saturday.

Off the back of two fantastic wins, Eddie Howe would have known that guarding against complacency was going to be a huge factor on Saturday.

Burnley went into the match still seeking their first league win of the season and would have hoped to catch Newcastle off guard.

However, Howe’s side are one of the strongest defensive teams in the league and Nick Pope was only called upon a couple of times to bail out his side.

Miguel Almiron eventually opened the scoring for Newcastle with a sensational finish that really impressed Alexander Isak.

Howe was rotated his side more than he did last season to cope with the extra matches they’re playing this year.

It’s meant Almiron hasn’t played as regularly as he might like to, but showed on Saturday that he can be relied upon when called on.

Isak impressed with Almiron against Burnley

Asked about the Paraguayan international’s goal after the match, Isak said: “It’s his signature shot. All goalkeepers know he’s going to go for the far corner. It was beautiful to see.”

The £21m winger has shared duties on the right with Jacob Murphy this season.

Murphy was given the nod against AC Milan in their return to the Champions League, but Almiron will be desperate to start on Wednesday.

The prospect of playing Paris Saint-Germain in front of tens of thousands of excited Newcastle fans at St. James’ Park will be enough motivation for any player in the squad.

Alan Shearer has already suggested one man who can mark Kylian Mbappe out of the game.

It will then be up to the likes of Almiron and Isak to replicate the goalscoring form they showed against Burnley to test PSG at the other end.

Almiron is one of the most popular players among the Newcastle fans and regularly gets an unbelievable reception whenever he’s on the pitch.

That excitement will reach another level if he can find a way past the French champions on Wednesday.