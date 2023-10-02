Alan Shearer has predicted that Newcastle United defender Kieran Trippier will mark Kylian Mbappe out of the game during Wednesday’s Champions League clash.

Speaking on The Rest Is Football Podcast, Shearer was briefly previewing a huge upcoming match at St. James’ Park.

Newcastle’s return to the Champions League would have started to sink in when Eddie Howe’s side travelled to Milan.

A dogged 0-0 draw got them off the mark, but Wednesday will be their toughest test so far.

French champions Paris Saint-Germain are the first visitors to Newcastle in the competition in 20 years.

They’ve been doing everything possible to try and win the competition as they continue to dominate proceedings in Ligue 1.

Kylian Mbappe is undoubtedly their star player, but Shearer believes Kieran Trippier could stop him in his tracks.

Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

The £12m defender is one of the most experienced players in the squad when it comes to European football.

He’s going to need to use every minute of that experience to get the better of one of the world’s best players.

Shearer predicts Trippier to stop Mbappe

Speaking ahead of the match, Shearer said: “Yeah, there’s something happening on Wednesday evening, an important team, player, game coming to St. James’ Park, Champions League, PSG and [Kylian] Mbappe!

Gary Lineker asked the legendary striker: “Who’s going to mark Mbappe, Alan?”

Shearer replied: “[Kieran] Trippier will make him out of the game!”

Trippier has been a standout performer for Newcastle ever since joining the club from Atletico Madrid.

He’s not only one of the best full-backs in the league defensively and in attacking areas, but is also a key leader on the pitch.

Erling Haaland wanted his shirt in midweek and it’ll be interesting to see if the French star follows suit.

Trippier and Mbappe have met twice before and Shearer will be encouraged that he has got the better of him before.

Back in the 2015/16 Europa League, Trippier’s Tottenham defeated the world-class forward’s Monaco side.

Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

However, a year later France defeated England 3-2 in a friendly although Mbappe once again failed to score.

Newcastle have to concentrate on every threat PSG have as Mbappe isn’t the only player they will have to stop on Wednesday.