Alex Iwobi was seriously impressed with Everton star Dwight McNeil after Sean Dyche’s side earned their first win of the season.

McNeil took to social media after Everton’s huge 3-1 win over Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Everton were under pressure to find their first league win of the season after scoring just one point in their first five matches.

Abdoulaye Doucoure continued his fantastic scoring run away from home with the opening goal.

The midfielder was linked with an exit in the summer but is a key player under Sean Dyche.

Brentford looked well off the pace all game but equalised with one of their only attacks of the game through Mathias Jensen.

James Tarkowski put Everton back in front in the second half before Dominic Calvert-Lewin secured all three points with his first goal of the season.

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Dwight McNeil started his second game of the season for Everton yesterday and his old teammate Alex Iwobi loved what he saw from the 23-year-old.

He provided the assist for Tarkowki’s goal and put in a fantastic shift in both defence and attack.

Iwobi praises Everton star McNeil

Taking to Instagram after the match, McNeil said: “No better feeling, first full game back – let’s get back to business blues.”

Iwobi called McNeil a ‘Baller’ while Everton star Dominic Calvert-Lewin loved what he saw from the winger.

© 2023 INSTAGRAM FROM META.

Starting the season with an injury is never ideal as it ultimately leads to a disrupted pre-season.

Sean Dyche demands his players are as fit as they possibly can be knowing that they’ll have to work hard in defence before bursting into attack when the opportunity arises.

McNeil is likely to be an important player for Everton this season and as he showed yesterday, his set-piece delivery needs to be a vital source of goals.

Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Everton have huge matches against Luton Town and Bournemouth coming up in the league now.

Both sides could end up being the Toffees’ relegation rivals this season so they to at least avoid defeat if not win both matches even at this early stage of the season.