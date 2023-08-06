Sean Dyche issues worrying five-word injury update on ‘wonderful’ Everton player

The season starts next week and an injury update from Everton manager Sean Dyche on one of his key players is not one which fans will want to hear.

Everton winger Dwight McNeil went off injured against Stoke in a pre-season friendly at the end of July. Now, Dyche has shared that the player will miss the start of the season.

Everton shared what Sean Dyche had to say about the McNeil injury. Dyche issued the worrying injury update as he shared that the winger is “facing a little period out”.

Journalist Paul Joyce shared more on the injury. He reported: “Sean Dyche has said Dwight McNeil will be missing for “weeks” for Everton with an ankle ligament injury.”

The ‘wonderful’ winger was key for Everton last season. He was the top goal scorer for the club, scoring seven goals. He also picked up three assists.

The strikers at Everton seem to be struggling to score many goals. Therefore, it is a huge blow that their top goal scorer from last season will miss the start of the new campaign.

The Toffees were heavily embroiled in a relegation battle last campaign. A huge reason for this was due to the fact that they struggled to score many goals.

Now, a lot of pressure will be on new attacking signing Arnaut Danjuma following the worrying five-word injury update on McNeil.

With a lot of teams around them strengthening, a key player being injured is not the news fans needed to hear this summer.

Now, Everton will have to prepare for the start of the season without a key player. It will be interesting to see how Dyche sets up for their first Premier League match against Fulham.