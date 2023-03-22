Abdoulaye Doucoure could now sign new contract, he was set to leave for free this summer











Everton’s Abdoulaye Doucoure has been revitalised under Sean Dyche, and the Toffees could be set to offer the 30-year-old a contract extension should he continue his resurgence in form.

The Mali international has been named in Sean Dyche’s starting XI in all of his eight games in charge, and in a recent interview with Everton TV following the 1-0 win over Brentford, the Everton boss stated that the midfielder had been ‘excellent again’.

Dyche said: “It was a fine goal. We pressed early. Great calmness from Douc [Doucoure], who was excellent again.”

Indeed, Doucs goal contributions throughout the month of March have been excellent, assisting the Blues in earning five points out of a possible nine, with a goal in the 2-2 draw at Nottingham Forest, an assist in the 1-0 win over Brentford, and a goal and an assist in the 2-2 draw at Chelsea last weekend.

It is quite a transformation from a player whose Everton career appeared to be over just a matter of months ago, when it was reported in iNews that he was banished to train with the youth teams at Finch Farm after a heated row with then Everton manager Frank Lampard following the home defeat to Southampton in January.

However, according to iNews, Everton could be set to trigger a one-year extension, with Doucoure’s current deal due to expire in the summer, but only if the Blues remain in the Premier League.

The 30-year-old is a midfielder built in Sean Dyche’s image, hard-working and tenacious, covering more ground than any of his teammates since Dyche’s February appointment.

Doucoure improvements could be down to Dyche

The resurgence of Doucoure has been a key change in the squad dynamic since the sacking of Frank Lampard, and it is difficult to ignore his contribution of late.

Cynics could argue that Doucoure’s improved form comes conveniently at a time when his contract is due to expire, others may argue that Dyche has given him a role to which he is more suited.

Either way, while Everton continue to get the best out of him, he is an asset in a squad with very few, so a one-year extension would not be a terrible idea.