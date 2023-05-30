Aleksandar Mitrovic raves about £50m midfielder Arsenal reportedly want to sign











Fulham forward Aleksandar Mitrovic has claimed that midfielder Joao Palhinha is the signing of the season amid claims Arsenal want to sign him.

Speaking on The Fulham Fix, Mitrovic was discussing the brilliant season the club have had in the Premier League.

There were doubts from outside the club as to whether the Serbian would be able to make the step up after his record-breaking campaign in the Championship.

However, no one at Fulham expected that to be the case and despite injuries and an eight-game ban, he still scored 12 goals this season.

Fulham boss Marco Silva did a fantastic job in adding to his squad last summer.

The majority of his new signings worked out and helped the club record a top-half finish.

Photo by Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images

The destructive Portuguese international has been one of the standout players in the Premier League this season.

It’s no surprise that after 12 months he’s already being linked with moves elsewhere.

Mitrovic praises Arsenal target Palhinha

Asked about this season’s new recruits, Mitrovic said: “I think this year there’s been some sensational [signings] that we have made.

“For me personally, [Joao] Palhinha is the signing of the season so far, amazing, amazing [player].

“[Bernd] Leno is the signing that we made that’s amazing. The players who fit straight away and didn’t need time to adapt like before, they fit straight away.”

Valued at £50m, Palhinha has been the best tackler in the league this season.

Although he’s also picked up 14 bookings, it’s hard to underestimate his impact at Fulham.

Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Arsenal don’t necessarily need a defensive midfielder in Palhinha’s mould.

They tend to control possession a lot more than Fulham, making his best attributes less valuable.

He does have an underrated range of passing and is capable of spectacular long-range shots.

Mitrovic will be hoping Palhinha rejects a move to Arsenal to stay at Fulham next season.

It might be hard to convince him to not leave for Champions League football if a bid does come in.

