Report: West Ham want 'absolutely sensational' £50m midfielder











Reports suggest West Ham United manager David Moyes wants to bolster his squad over the summer and this has seen them target Joao Palhinha. He could be an alternative for Declan Rice.

According to The Guardian, West Ham manager David Moyes will be backed by the board and allowed to make some big signings.

This has seen him reportedly target Fulham’s Palhinha. The report states that the Portuguese midfielder could be a ‘potential replacement’ for Declan Rice. The West Ham captain is heavily linked to Arsenal.

Fulham will not want to sell the player. They have set, for the time being, a £50million price tag on the midfielder for any teams circling.

(Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images)

West Ham want Joao Palhinha

West Ham have had somewhat of a poor season in the Premier League as they have had to battle relegation. Despite this, they are in the Europa Conference League final and could come away with a trophy.

Palhinha has had a fantastic first season in the Premier League. He has been a huge reason for the fact that Fulham have been able to challenge for a top half finish.

Palhinha has received a lot of praise, with Steve Sidwell saying: “He has been absolutely sensational this season.”

Sidwell also went on to say that: “He’s probably the signing of the season in terms of all the signings there’s been throughout this year.”

It is no shock to see Palhinha a target for the Hammers. This is even less of a shock due to the fact that they look very likely to lose Rice this summer.

Rice’s contract expires next summer, so this is the last time the Hammers can get money for their star player.

(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)