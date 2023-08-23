BBC pundit amazed by how quickly £43m Tottenham signing has clicked this season

BBC Sport pundit Natasha Dowie has admitted she’s been amazed by how quickly Micky Van de Ven has adapted to life at Tottenham Hotspur.

Dowie was speaking to Tottenham legend Ledley King on the Football Daily Podcast off the back of their 2-0 win over Manchester United.

Ange Postecoglou has taken no time at all to implement his style to this Tottenham team.

He’s immediately dispensed with players who don’t fit his system and taken no time introducing the club’s new signings.

The pressure has almost been relieved from Postecoglou since the departure of Harry Kane.

This season should be used as a year of rebuilding, clearing out members of the squad with no role to play and bedding in new players.

One man who appears to have quickly adapted to life is Micky Van de Ven.

Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images

He made his debut against Brentford with just a handful of training sessions under his belt.

The Dutchman has slotted in alongside Cristian Romero brilliantly.

The pair could be Tottenham’s starting centre-backs for years to come if all goes to plan.

Van de Ven has quickly clicked at Tottenham

Speaking about the 22-year-old, Dowie said: “It’s brilliant, isn’t it? I think [Micky] Van de Ven and his partnership with [Cristian] Romero if you look at the back four, they’re all under 25.

“Such young and I think that’s so exciting for this Spurs team is that they’re going to have these players potentially if performing well for the next 10, 15 years.

“I think the Dutch player that’s come in Van de Ven from Wolfsburg has shown such maturity with the way that he’s played and that partnership and I think that’s so important that they can get that early partnership and it’s clicked straight away.

“You can you win championships with your defence and I think the Spurs defence in particular have looked solid, which I think is so key.”

Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images

The £43m defender has already been highly spoken about by new captain Son Heung-min.

Van de Ven has quickly earned the trust of his new teammates on the pitch and despite being very new to the team is the senior defender on the left-hand side right now.

He’s helped out Destiny Udogie who is also getting used to playing with his new teammates.

It’s unlikely to be plain sailing all season for Spurs in their quest to get over last year’s disappointing campaign.

However, the signs are good right now with Micky Van de Ven quietly going about his business expertly at the back.