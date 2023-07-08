Alasdair Gold shares the latest he’s heard on Harry Kane’s contract situation at Spurs

Alasdair Gold has shared the latest information he’s heard about Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane’s contract situation.

Gold was speaking on his YouTube channel and addressed what’s likely to be one of the biggest talking points of the summer.

New manager Ange Postecoglou has already been active in the transfer market.

Guglielmo Vicario and James Maddison will join up with their new teammates soon after completing their moves to North London.

Both Pedro Porro and Dejan Kulusevski have seen their loan moves become permanent too.

The next man expected to arrive is Manor Solomon and he’s expected to have a medical next week.

However, the elephant in the room is the future of star player Harry Kane.

His current deal only has one year remaining and clubs are starting to circle the 29-year-old.

Gold has now shared what he’s heard about Harry Kane’s contract situation at Tottenham.

It’s safe to say things are unlikely to change in the immediate future.

Gold shares latest on Kane’s Tottenham contract situation

Addressing the record goalscorer’s future, Gold said: “When it comes to [Harry] Kane, we still await to see exactly what’s going to happen with him.

“From what the suggestions that I’m getting is that certainly, Spurs have offered him the opportunity to discuss a big new deal at the club to stay beyond 2024.

“From what I understand from the player’s point of view, there’s no rush right now to commit, certainly during this transfer window.

“Essentially, he’s got to assess the big picture and what the future holds.

“That’s many things, that’s what are the club going to do in the transfer market, are they going to seriously give him a chance to win trophies?

“Is [Ange] Postecoglou exactly what he needs right now? Does his system work with him?

“You would hope that the way Postecoglou has been with the other players and the impression they’ve got from him and that he will impress Kane as well when they talk next week.”

The update from Gold on Kane’s contract won’t be a surprise to many Tottenham fans.

Despite his love for the club, he has no reason to be in a rush to put pen to paper, even if that was his preferred option.

There’s hope at Spurs that Postecoglou can convince Kane to extend his stay in North London.

He’s only got until the start of January to potentially do so, as after that foreign clubs can start offering contracts of their own to Kane.

A good start to the season might be important for Tottenham for a variety of reasons.