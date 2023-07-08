Alasdair Gold says Ange Postecoglou already loves £55k-a-week Tottenham player

New Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou already loves midfielder Yves Bissouma after working with him during pre-season.

That’s according to journalist Alasdair Gold, who was speaking about the first week of training at Hotspur Way.

Ange Postecoglou has now spent a few days with many of his Tottenham squad.

Several players are still on holiday after taking part in the international break last month.

However, a large contingent are already working with the Australian before they go on their pre-season tour.

After a disappointing campaign, plenty of Tottenham players have a lot to prove this summer.

One of those is Yves Bissouma, who didn’t have the easiest first 12 months at the club.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

After joining from Brighton for £25m, injuries and inconsistent form hampered his first season at Spurs.

He couldn’t break into the team ahead of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Rodrigo Bentancur under Antonio Conte.

However, Postecoglou reportedly already loves Bissouma and that’s a fantastic sign for the Malian international.

Postecoglou already loves Tottenham midfielder Bissouma

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Gold was going through which members of the squad were already in training.

He then took some time to talk about the 26-year-old and said: “Even without the international players, you’ve got Hugo Lloris, Yves Bissouma, who [Ange] Postecoglou loves.

“He’s very quickly taken a shine to Bissouma.

“Although to be fair, [Ryan] Mason and [Matt] Wells who are now on his coaching staff really, really liked Bissouma.

“They will no doubt have been extolling his virtues. I think from what I understand Postecoglou’s very quickly seen that he’s a player for me. So hopefully a big season for Bissouma.”

The £55,000-a-week midfielder might have more opportunities to play next season.

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

Hojbjerg has been linked with a move away from the club, while Bentancur is still injured.

If Postecoglou already loves Bissouma, he’s clearly been impressive behind the scenes.

Although, if you listen to Japhet Tanganga, he’s apparently already been ‘crying’ in training.