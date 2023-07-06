Report: ‘Amazing’ Tottenham star wants to leave this summer, club have opened talks

The latest reports doing the rounds have claimed that Tottenham Hotspur star Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg wants to leave Spurs this summer.

According to The Daily Mail, Atletico Madrid have begun talks with Tottenham to see if they sign Hojbjerg this summer transfer window.

The report goes on to say that the Danish international wants to be allowed to be given the opportunity to go to the La Liga side.

Apparently Spurs had previously not been open to allowing him to leave but they have now started discussions with Atletico Madrid over this possible sale.

Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

Hojbjerg wants to leave this summer

It is big news that the player wants to leave Spurs this summer. Despite such interest from Atletico Madrid, some may have felt like the move wouldn’t happen.

Now though, with Hojbjerg fancying the move, it looks like the club will be somewhat forced to sell him this summer. They will not want players who are not 100% committed to playing.

It will be very interesting to see how Ange Postecoglou deals with this issue. The ‘amazing‘ midfielder played 35 times in the division last season and was a key player.

There are many other midfielders who are similar to the 27 year-old, like Yves Bissouma and Oliver Skipp. Despite this, the club may look to bring in another signing.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

The club have already spent some money this season on signings like James Maddison and Daniel Levy will not have an unlimited budget.

Spurs will have to decide if they want to prioritise on another midfielder or if they want a new signing in another position.