Tottenham Hotspur defender Japhet Tanganga was heard joking around with Yves Bissouma in training yesterday.

The Spurs squad are currently being put through their paces by Ange Postecoglou as they prepare for the new season.

Tottenham’s international players are yet to return to Hotspur Way, but Postecoglou is currently working with some first-team players as well as a group of youngsters.

A short video of yesterday’s session was posted on Spurs Play and it seems that Tottenham’s players are enjoying life under the Aussie so far.

And Tanganga was heard jesting with Bissouma during yesterday’s session.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Tanganga jokes with Bissouma

Bissouma appeared to be on the winning side in training as he posed for a photo with a group of Spurs players.

This prompted Tanganga to tell the midfielder that yesterday he was ‘crying’ after being on the losing side.

“Yesterday, Biss you were crying,” the defender said. “You were crying! Now today you’re a different man.”

And Bissouma responded: “That’s yesterday, it’s today!”

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

It’s early days for the Tottenham players, but they seem to have a smile back on their faces after a difficult campaign last time out.

Bissouma struggled in his debut season at Spurs as he failed to adapt to Antonio Conte’s system.

Spurs will be hoping the £25 million midfielder kicks on this season under Postecoglou, while Tanganga is facing an uncertain future at the club.

Nevertheless, both players seem to be in good spirits in pre-season training and will be hoping to impress their new boss over the coming weeks.