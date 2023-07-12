Alasdair Gold has suggested that Ryan Sessegnon’s long-term future at Tottenham Hotspur might now be in serious doubt.

Gold was speaking on the Gold and Guest Podcast and addressed the left-back’s situation at the club.

After arriving at Tottenham with so much promise from Fulham for £25m, Ryan Sessegnon has struggled to live up to that expectation.

He was initially signed by Mauricio Pochettino and looked like a great fit for his system.

The Argentinian had a reputation for improving young players and Sessegnon was being touted as a future England international.

Pochettino was sacked months after Sessegnon’s arrival and under Jose Mourinho has development stuttered.

He didn’t fare much better under Antonio Conte despite looking like a brilliant fit for his tactics as a left wing-back.

Hamstring injuries have hampered his time at the club and he’s now had surgery to try and fix the problem permanently, missing out on their pre-season tour completely.

Gold believes that Sessegnon’s future at Tottenham is in doubt, although his latest injury may prevent him from leaving this summer.

It feels like the right time for both parties to move on at this stage.

Sessegnon future in doubt at Tottenham

Speaking about the 23-year-old’s situation at Spurs, Gold said: “I also have my doubts about whether Ryan Sessegnon will be at Spurs at the start of next season.

“I’m starting to get more and more of a feeling there that maybe he needs to head off and get some regular football.

“I wonder whether with [Ben] Davies and [Destiny] Udogie, you’ve got that left side covered.

“And let’s say if they were to get a certain Micky Van de Ven, he can also play as a left-back.

“I would imagine in that scenario, Sess is allowed to look for another club.

“It’s maybe that he’s on the list of players that don’t go on the tour.”

It’s interesting to see what the future will hold for Sessegnon as he looks very unlikely to establish himself at Tottenham now.

To have picked up an injury so early in pre-season is heartbreaking.

Spurs have so many options to play at full-back that missing out on the chance to make an early impression on Ange Postecoglou could be fatal.

Even a touted loan move elsewhere in the Premier League this summer will have to be put on hold until he’s fully fit.