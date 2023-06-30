Tottenham Hotspur are now embarking on a vast clear out in the transfer window as Ange Postecoglou stamps his mark with Ryan Sessegnon among the stars up for sale.

That is according to The Telegraph, which reports that Tottenham are actively looking to sell Sessegnon this summer. The north London natives have now listed several first-team players as being available for moves. Postecoglou has also identified further possible targets to sign.

Guglielmo Vicario and James Maddison have already joined Spurs since Tottenham hired the Australian as their new head coach. But Postecoglou feels the club also need to sign another centre-half. So, Tottenham are now considering several options whilst looking to raise funds.

Photo by Charlotte Wilson/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Tottenham have listed Ryan Sessegnon on the transfer market

Among those facing uncertain futures in the capital as Postecoglou oversees a vast clear-out include Davinson Sanchez, Giovani Lo Celso, Sergio Reguilon and Ivan Perisic. Harry Winks is also on course to join Leicester City. While Spurs will listen to bids for Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

Tottenham are also now busily looking to sell Sessegnon with Spurs keen to offload the 23-year-old. He only featured in 17 Premier League games during the 2022/23 term and started in just nine. While a hamstring injury also ended the left-back’s campaign back in February.

Sessegnon had enjoyed a regular presence in Antonio Conte’s side before the injury. But the defender was never the Italian’s first-choice option. Conte also started Sessegnon in just two of his three appearances in the Champions League despite being fit for six of their matches.

Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Why are Tottenham looking to sell the defender this summer?

Postecoglou, it seems, appears to agree with Conte’s stance that Sessegnon will not be his first-choice left-back at Tottenham. So, Spurs are now looking to sell the defender while the club can still demand a sizable fee. He will enter the final two years of his contract on July 1.

Tottenham awarded Sessegnon a five-year contract when he joined from Fulham in August 2019. But the deal the £25m arrival penned includes the option for Spurs to extend it until June 2025. Add-ons in the terms of Sessegnon’s transfer also see Fulham get another £5m.

Spurs will not want to risk the investment fading away completely. So, Tottenham have now placed Sessegnon on their transfer list amid their clear out to part-fund Postecoglou’s plans. Even if he is a relatively young gem who Jose Mourinho called ‘absolutely fantastic’ in 2019.