Tottenham could send ‘excellent’ defender on season-long loan to Nottingham Forest

Tottenham could be willing to sanction an exit for Ryan Sessegnon this summer, with Nottingham Forest at the front of the queue to sign him.

Sessegnon has struggled massively since moving to Spurs from Fulham. Tottenham paid more than £20m to sign the left-footer but overall, his time in North London has been underwhelming.

And now, according to The Sun’s Alan Nixon, Tottenham could be willing to let Sessegnon go this summer.

It’s claimed Spurs could either sanction a season-long loan deal or even a permanent transfer, should the right offer come in for Sessegnon.

Once lauded for his ‘excellent‘ performances in a Spurs shirt by Antonio Conte, Sessegnon has had a couple of injuries hold him back as well.

A loan spell with Hoffenheim went ok in the main but since then, he’s failed to kick on. The arrival of Destiny Udogie will also threaten Sessegnon’s position in the Spurs squad.

Forest, meanwhile, are looking to build on last season and will be active in the market again. Steve Cooper knows Sessegnon well from his England youth days and it’s no surprise to see him keen.

Change might be needed

There probably isn’t a football fan out there who doubts Ryan Sessegnon is a top talent. He was brilliant for Fulham and at times, has shown flashes with Spurs.

But the consistency hasn’t been there and that’s the issue Sessegnon has. Granted, a lot of the time it’s not all been his fault, especially with the mess Spurs have found themselves in lately.

However, a change might be what Sessegnon needs right now. Forest are a team on the up under Cooper and he’s a track record of getting young players really going.

If Forest do come in here, then don’t be surprised if Sessegnon pushes for this one to happen.