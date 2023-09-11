Journalist Alasdair Gold has admitted he’ll be very surprised if Tottenham Hotspur don’t offer Son Heung-min a new contract very soon.

Gold was speaking on his YouTube channel about Tottenham’s new club captain.

After such a disappointing campaign at Spurs last season, things couldn’t be more positive in North London right now.

The only negative will be their elimination at the hands of Fulham in the Carabao Cup.

However, their league form is brilliant and Ange Postecoglou has already developed a very exciting style of play.

Few Tottenham players have benefitted from the Australian’s introduction more than Son Heung-min.

The South Korean was struggling under Antonio Conte last season, but in his new role as captain is currently thriving.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Son Heung-min is currently on a £192k-a-week contract at Tottenham but that could change very soon.

Gold believes the club will be thinking very carefully about offering him a new deal to extend his time in North London.

The last thing they’ll want is a repeat of the Harry Kane situation from the summer where they feel compelled to sell one of their biggest stars before losing him for free.

Gold expects Tottenham to offer Son new contract

Talking about the 31-year-old’s future, Gold said: “I would be stunned if we don’t see a new contract offered to Son [Heung-min], I would say probably quite shortly.

“He’s only got a couple of years left, he is like I say a [CAA] Base player as well so they’ll be looking after him.

“And he’s the captain of the club, I think that would be a great move and yes he’s in his thirties but I would say another year or two on the end of that, why not?

“Terrific advert for the football club, the kind of person he is, the kind of player he is and just how just good a human being he is.

“I do think if you’re going to be really cynical, I’m sure Sonny brings in so much money for Spurs because of just the huge kind of reputation he has across the world but obviously of course across Asia.

“I’m sure the money he brings in makes a new contract a no-brainer. Whether he wants to sign it is another thing.

“I think he’s very happy right now and if you’re going to get him to commit, now is probably the time.”

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

At 31, Tottenham will be wary of offering Son too long a contract right now.

However, he’s a key part of the club’s plans and while he’s playing well, his future needs to be committed to the club.

There’s a chance he could be used as a centre-forward all season and his club form has carried over to his performance on international duty.

Postecoglou clearly trusts the South Korean otherwise he wouldn’t have made him captain and won’t want to see him head out of the door like Kane.