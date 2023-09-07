Journalist has been tipped off that £22m player will be used up-front for Tottenham all season

Journalist Dean Jones claims he’s been tipped off that Son Heung-min will be used up-front for Tottenham Hotspur all season.

Jones has been speaking to GiveMeSport and shared what someone close to decision-making at Tottenham has told him about Son.

Son netted a brilliant hat-trick last Saturday as Tottenham thrashed Burnley 5-2 at Turf Moor.

The 31-year-old replaced Richarlison as the lone striker in Ange Postecoglou’s system and it’s fair to say he made a huge impact.

Richarlison is yet to score in the Premier League for Tottenham this season and has looked like a player lacking in confidence.

Of course, many expected Spurs to move for a striker after Harry Kane’s departure but they eventually opted to bring in a versatile forward in Brennan Johnson.

And Jones states that one source close to Tottenham claims Postecoglou is planning to use Son and Richarlison as the club’s striker options this season.

Son will be used up-front all season

Speaking to GiveMeSport, Jones shared what he was told by someone close to the decision-making at Tottenham shortly after Kane joined Bayern Munich.

“Richarlison has to use a moment like this as motivation because he must prove that he can score goals regularly,” the journalist said. “When Kane left the club, I spoke to someone close to the decisions made at Tottenham and asked what the situation would be. Is it Richarlison or bust?

“The message was that the other person who will play as the nine is Son, and that will continue throughout the season. Now Son’s gone in there and scored a hat trick.”

Before Saturday’s win at Turf Moor, Son had been used off the left-hand side but was yet to find the back of the net this season.

The £22 million man looked far more comfortable while leading the line for Spurs over the weekend and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him start up-front once again after the international break.

Son has often shined in the past when stepping into the striker role in Kane’s absence.

The Spurs skipper seems to be Postecoglou’s best option for the role at the moment, especially while Richarlison is struggling for form.