‘Done everything he could’: International boss wowed by Spurs star who’s such a ‘big player’

Tottenham captain Son Heung-min is on international duty and his manager spoke about how much of a big player he is.

Despite Harry Kane departing, the start to the season has been great for Tottenham and they have picked up 10 points out of 12.

Son became the captain this season and he was given this role by new coach Ange Postecoglou. It has gone down well and the player has impressed massively.

Son managed to score a hat-trick in his last match when played in a more central role for Spurs and no doubt he will be used more in this position.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Jurgen Klinsmann speaks about Spurs star Son

Klinsmann is currently the coach of South Korea. Speaking in a press conference after their game against Wales, the German spoke about Son. The match finished 0-0 and the manager discussed teams attempting to lock the forward out of games.

Klinsmann in his press conference via Football Daily, said: “No matter if Sonny plays in the middle, on the left, on the right – He will be followed by two or three players.

“He roamed everywhere, he tried to find space, he tried to drop back into the midfield, so he’s done everything he could to create himself a little bit of space, a little bit of shooting position.

“He had two-three opportunities maybe to get a better shot off but that’s where you are when you are such a big player. He will be followed by two-three (players), they won’t leave you alone. So it was difficult for Sonny.”

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

It is no shock to see Son be marked by many players for both club and country. He is a top attacker and when at his best he is world-class.

He is clearly a “massive influence” when playing for both Spurs and South Korea and if he can keep up his good form then Spurs will have a great season.