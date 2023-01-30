Dwight McNeil reacts on Instagram to Anthony Gordon joining Newcastle United











Everton winger Dwight McNeil has now reacted with five-words on Instagram after Anthony Gordon joined Newcastle United.

The Magpies officially announced the signing of Gordon yesterday after agreeing a £45 million deal with the Toffees (Sky Sports).

The 21-year-old was heavily linked with a move away from Goodison Park over the summer, with the likes of Chelsea and Tottenham showing interest in signing him.

But Newcastle have swooped in to provide Eddie Howe with another attacker and now the Toffees will have to replace their academy product before tomorrow’s deadline.

TalkSPORT reported last week that Gordon had even missed three days of training as he aimed to secure a move away from Merseyside.

Now, his former teammate NcNeil has sent him a message on social media after he landed a move to St James’ Park.

McNeil reacts to Gordon joining Newcastle

Gordon took to Instagram last night to post a heartfelt farewell message to the Everton supporters.

The youngster posted a video with him talking about his pride in playing for his boyhood club.

Idrissa Gueye left a comment beneath the post, which reads: “You do this to me,” alongside a crying face emoji.

McNeil also left a comment and wished Gordon all the best for his future away from Goodison Park.

He wrote: “All the best tony g,” alongside a heart and raised fist emoji.

Gordon got off to a brilliant start to the season with Everton as he managed three goals in his first 11 Premier League appearances.

But the Englishman has failed to register a single goal involvement since and Everton fans were beginning to grow frustrated with his displays.

There’s no doubt that Newcastle have picked up a talented young player though and it will be intriguing to see how he adapts to playing under Eddie Howe.

