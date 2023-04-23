Alan Smith says Pape Matar Sarr looked out of his depth for Tottenham vs Newcastle











Alan Smith has slated Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Pape Matar Sarr after a disastrous start to their match against Newcastle United.

Smith was commentating on Tottenham’s game for Sky Sports (23/4 2:24pm) as Cristian Stellini’s side simply fell apart.

They were a goal behind less than two minutes into the game, and things didn’t improve from there.

By the time 20 minutes had passed, Spurs were five goals behind their Champions League-chasing rivals.

It was the sort of collapse that fans of teams looking to avoid relegation would be angry about.

Photo by Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images

Given the distance Tottenham fans would have travelled to the game, it was an incredibly disappointing showing.

Hugo Lloris was substituted at half-time, although it’s unclear whether this was tactical or because of an injury.

However, he at least lasted longer than Pape Sarr, who Smith admitted didn’t look like he knew what was going on in the Tottenham midfield.

He was simply outclassed by the likes of Bruno Guimaraes and Joe Willock.

Having barely played since Stellini took charge, he’s likely to return to the bench in midweek after today’s performance.

Smith unimpressed with Tottenham youngster Sarr

As Stellini readied Davinson Sanchez on the touchline, Smith said: “I doubt Davinson Sanchez is dead keen to come on.

“Five-nil down, booed by your own fans last week. Go on son.

“Pape Sarr has looked out of his depth, he’s looking over his shoulder, he doesn’t know who to mark.

“You’ve got to feel for the youngster.

Commentator Bill Leslie added: “Torrid is the word that springs to mind in this experience for the 20-year-old Senegalese international who trots off down to the Tottenham dugout.”

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

The £14.5m midfielder did impress when given his opportunity in the Champions League against AC Milan.

He’s also very highly-rated for the future, but today was not his day.

Smith’s admission that Sarr looked out of his depth could have applied to plenty of his Tottenham teammates.

They could barely string a pass together in the opening minutes, and had no desire to track their men out of possession.

Sarr may have been breathing a sigh of relief that his involvement in the drubbing was over.

