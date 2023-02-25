Spurs ace Pape Matar Sarr shares Rodrigo Bentancur and Yves Bissouma verdict











Tottenham Hotspur ace Pape Matar Sarr has told Sky Sports that Rodrigo Bentancur and Yves Bissouma are “golden” players.

The Spurs talent says the club has missed the experienced midfield duo, who are both recovering from long-term injuries.

Football.london reported earlier this week that Bentancur has undergone successful surgery in Spain on his ruptured anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee.

Photo by Vincent Mignott/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

‘He will miss the remainder of the season with the recovery time for such an injury often stated as being anywhere between seven and nine months,’ Alasdair Gold wrote.

Likewise, Bissouma has undergone surgery, for an ankle injury in his case.

Tottenham coach Cristian Stellini hasn’t been able to provide a timescale for the Mali international’s return.

Last week, LondonWorld quoted him as saying: “We have to wait with Bissouma because it’s a stress fracture that came from overload so he needs time.”

Also last week, Tottenham found themselves without Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg. He was suspended for the Champions League last-16 first leg at AC Milan.

Sarr and Oliver Skipp both started that game. And despite pre-match anxieties from some fans at the lack of experience in the midfield, both impressed on the night.

“Honestly, it has been hard for the team,” Sarr told Sky Sports.

“Yes, it has given me an opportunity, we need [Bentancur] and Bissouma so we have had to experiment.

“They are experienced, golden players and we need them for the help of the team, the coach and the club.

“We are without those who are injured but I’m sure they will come back quickly and stronger.”

Photo by Giuseppe Maffia/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Stepping up

Injury crises at football clubs are always a cause for concern which can sometimes spiral into panic.

However, during such periods, you often get fringe players and academy talents stepping up.

Sarr and Skipp are both top talents with a decent amount of experience in spite of their young age.

Both have stepped up in the absence of Bentancur and Bissouma, which bodes well for their future and for Spurs.