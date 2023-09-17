Alan Smith admits ‘fantastic’ Liverpool player looks so confident right now

Alan Smith has admitted he’s been really impressed with how quickly Dominik Szoboszlai has adapted to life at Liverpool.

Smith was speaking to Stadium Astro about the impressive Hungarian international.

Given the amount of upheaval at Anfield this summer, Jurgen Klopp required his new signings to hit the ground running.

Alexis Mac Allister has put in some decent performances although he struggled slightly yesterday.

Ryan Gravenberch was handed his debut at the end of yesterday’s match with Wataru Endo remaining on the bench.

Alan Smith has suggested that Dominik Szoboszlai has already bedded in brilliantly at Liverpool.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

The 22-year-old has started to take responsibility in the middle of the pitch and looks like a senior pro in the side already.

That shouldn’t come as a surprise as he’s already captain of his national team.

In the absence of Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold, Klopp needed some of his other players to step up.

Szoboszlai certainly did that as he helped inspire an impressive comeback yesterday.

Smith praises impact of Liverpool signing Szoboszlai

Speaking about the 22-year-old, Smith said: “He’s settled so quickly which is really impressive.

“All the challenges involved in coming to a new country, finding a house, finding your way around, getting used to the lads, the dressing room.

“And of course the standard of football which is a lot higher than he’s used to but he’s taken to it like a duck to water.

“I mean the goal he got against Aston Villa was an absolute beauty, drilled in with his left foot.

“He wants the ball all the time, he likes to take that responsibility. He’s got power as well as skill, he’s a modern-day footballer.

“He’s a fantastic signing, he really is and Liverpool fans have already taken him on as one of their favourites, they love to see him strutting his stuff.

“It’s that confidence he’s got about him, he knows he’s a good player, he wants to make things happen for his team.

Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

“It’s been the perfect start for Szoboszlai and I’m sure Jurgen Klopp will be absolutely delighted.”

Plenty of Liverpool fans will agree with Smith’s assessment of Szoboszlai’s start to life at Anfield.

He’s surprised plenty of people with how well he’s adapted to his new club and how well he suits the Premier League.

His immense fitness levels matched with his expert vision and the tireless running of Liverpool’s forward ahead of him appear to be a perfect combination.