‘He’s surprised me’: Peter Crouch genuinely can’t believe how good one Liverpool player has been

Liverpool look like they might be back to their best in the Premier League right now.

The Merseyside club are unbeaten after four games so far this season, and it looks as though that midfield rebuild has worked a treat.

Speaking to 90Min, Peter Crouch has reserved some special praise for Dominik Szoboszlai after his bright start to life on Merseyside, stating that the 22-year-old midfielder has actually shocked him with his ability so far.

Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Crouch surprised

The pundit spoke highly of Szoboszlai after his incredible start.

“I love him. I’m the same, I’m jumping right on the bandwagon as well. I have a lot of Liverpool fans as friends and Scousers in the family, and they absolutely love him. He’s a class act. I saw him a bit beforehand, but he’s surprised me how well he’s taken to playing at Anfield. Straight away he looked like a Rolls Royce in there. He could be one of the signings of the season, he’s that good,” Crouch said.

Photo by Jack Thomas – WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images

Surprising

Dominik Szoboszlai has looked like a brilliant player ever since his RB Salzburg days, but it has to be said that it’s a surprise how much he’s taken to life in the Premier League.

This is known as the best league in the world for a reason. It can chew up and spit out even the best players in the world, but Szoboszlai has taken it all in his stride so far.

The Hungarian looks to be an incredible talent, and, as Crouch says, Liverpool look to have made perhaps the signing of the summer here.