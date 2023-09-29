Alan Shearer thinks ‘extraordinary’ player is going to leave after he’s linked with Arsenal

Arsenal look to already be focussing on the ucpoming transfer windows as Mikel Arteta continually looks to evolve his squad.

After spending north of £200m in the summer, there are already murmurings of a new striker being signed either in January, or at least in the summer.

Of course, one of the main names being linked with a move to Arsenal is Ivan Toney. Multiple reports have suggested he could be sold, with Arsenal among the clubs keen. And according to Alan Shearer, Toney will indeed be available.

Speaking on the Rest Is Football podcast with Gary Lineker and Micah Richards, Shearer got into talking about Toney’s future.

Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images

And the former England man believes Toney will be on his way, with Brentford even prepping for him to go right now.

“I think, its been coming from Brentford themselves and Thomas Frank so my guess is that he’s going to be up for sale and they’re just sowing the seeds now and testing the waters. He’d be a good player for a top club cos he’ll always get goals and be a big threat,” Shearer said.

Toney, who has been lauded as an ‘extraordinary‘ striker, is due back from his ban in January. However, he is training at the moment and will be able to come straight into the fold if needed.

Kai Havertz struggles mean Toney signing is a must

Well, that is if Arsenal are in contention come January. If they are knocking on the door at the top of the table then signing someone like Toney might get them over the line.

The signing of Kai Havertz has just not worked out right now and Arsenal do need more firepower down the middle to ensure they keep pushing on.

Ivan Toney is one of the very best forwards in England and if he does go to Arsenal, it would be a huge move for the player and both clubs.