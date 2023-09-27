TalkSPORT pundit says Arsenal can’t sign ‘extraordinary’ star now because of Kai Havertz

TalkSPORT pundit Gabby Agbonlahor believes Arsenal won’t be able to sign Ivan Toney in January because of the money they have already spent on Kai Havertz.

The German has had a very difficult start to life in North London. He’s yet to score a goal or provide an assist, and that has resulted in a ton of criticism flying his way.

Here’s what Agboblahor said on talkSPORT.

Agbonlahor says Arsenal won’t be able to sign Ivan Toney because of Kai Havertz

Arsenal have been heavily linked with a move to sign Ivan Toney in the January transfer window.

The Gunners may just be one prolific striker away from being a complete team, and among the names linked with a move to the Emirates is Brentford star Toney.

The Englishman is currently serving a ban and will not be allowed back until the middle of January. Numerous reports have claimed that his next game could well be for a different club – perhaps even Arsenal.

However, Agbonlahor believes Financial Fairplay Rules will prohibit the Gunners from signing Toney in January, because they went overboard with their move for Havertz in the summer.

He said: “Havertz, £67.5 million. I just don’t understand it. Second half I’m watching it, no confidence, can’t get past a man. I just don’t think it’s going to be one which works out.

“Will Arteta look at it and think if I just held and didn’t buy Havertz in January, that could have been the money to buy Ivan Toney. Because Financial Fair Play, they don’t have the money to buy him in January.”

TBR View:

We don’t know where Arsenal currently stand on the FFP front, but it would be a surprise if the Gunners will not be able to make any moves in January.

Mikel Arteta sold Granit Xhaka and Folarin Balogun for good money in the summer, while Matt Turner, Pablo Mari, Auston Trusty and Rob Holding were also moved on permanently.

Nicolas Pepe was then pushed out of the club after his contract was terminated, which means Arsenal have made and saved plenty of money since the end of last season.

Edu Gaspar is a smart man and we’re sure he wouldn’t have completely exhausted his budget for the winter window. If Arsenal really want the ‘extraordinary‘ Toney, we think they will be able to get him.