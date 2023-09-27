Kevin Campbell thinks Arsenal could be about to move for £80m player in January

Kevin Campbell thinks Arsenal could launch a move to sign Brentford striker Ivan Toney in January.

Speaking on Sky Sports News, Campbell discussed Arsenal’s need for a new striker as they bid to compete for the Premier League title once again.

Mikel Arteta’s men have enjoyed a solid start to the season having picked up four wins from their opening six league games.

The Gunners also thrashed PSV 4-0 in their Champions League opener but there have been concerns over a lack of firepower up front.

Photo by MB Media/Getty Images

This has led to suggestions that Arsenal could move to sign Ivan Toney in the January window.

Indeed, 90 Min claimed just yesterday that Arsenal and Chelsea are both weighing up moves for the England star.

Now, Kevin Campbell has admitted that he thinks Arsenal could well make a move for Toney in January.

Campbell thinks Arsenal could be about to move for Toney

Speaking on Sky Sports News, Campbell admitted that he thinks Arsenal do need to sign a striker to compete in Europe as well as the Premier League.

“Seeing the way things are going and especially with the Champions League, you do need somebody there who can help, who you can play tight and rely on them to put one away,” the former Arsenal man said.

“There’s going to be a lot of talk, it’s not going to stop with the Ivan Toneys of this world being linked with Arsenal because they do miss that type of striker.”

Campbell was then asked about Arsenal’s chances of landing Napoli’s Victor Osimhen. But he believes Toney is a more realistic option for the upcoming transfer window.

He added: “I think what Osimhen would cost will be ground-breaking but it’s just like anything, isn’t it? If you want to be that side and you want that style of play and that type of [froward], you’ve got to pay the money.

“Now, obviously with Champions League money coming in, Arsenal might be in with a shout for Osimhen next summer.

“But the opportunity, I’ll be honest, might be in January. So, I love the pun you used but Thomas Frank might have someone who can help Arsenal this season. That might just be one that Arsenal look to do [sign] or enquire about in January.”

Photo by Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

Toney is currently serving an eight-month ban after breaching FA gambling guidelines. The 27-year-old has just returned to training with the Bees and is set to return to action in January.

He netted an impressive total of 20 goals in the Premier League last season and is reportedly valued at around £80 million.

While Arteta boasts a wealth of options up front, Toney would provide Arsenal with a completely different type of striker.

The Brentford star would provide Arsenal with a real presence up front while he has also shown he has a keen eye for goal.