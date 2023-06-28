Alan Shearer has shared what James Maddison should be asking Tottenham Hotspur before signing for the club.

Shearer has written about Tottenham’s potential summer transfer plans for The Athletic.

Spurs confirmed the first signing of the Ange Postecoglou era yesterday.

Goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario officially signed from Empoli as a replacement for Hugo Lloris.

The French World Cup winner hasn’t left the club yet but appears to be on his way.

Tottenham’s next signing could be Leicester City star James Maddison.

Photo by James Williamson – AMA/Getty Images

The 26-year-old England international looks set to move on from the King Power Stadium after their relegation to the Championship.

Spurs are closing in on signing Maddison, with a medical scheduled today.

Shearer has said there’s something Maddison has to ask Tottenham before joining the club.

It could be the difference between the midfielder putting pen to paper or potentially walking away.

Shearer tells Maddison what he should be asking Tottenham

Writing in The Athletic, Shearer said: ‘My first thought when hearing about Bayern’s bid for Harry shot in the direction of James Maddison, who has been the subject of negotiations between Spurs and Leicester City, his present club.

‘If I was Maddison, once I’d got personal terms out of the way, the first thing I’d be asking of Tottenham is assurances that Kane isn’t leaving.’

He goes on to talk about how annoyed Maddison would be if he pictures himself creating chances for one of the world’s best finishers only for him to leave before the season starts.

Photo by Daniel Chesterton/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Tottenham are now under pressure from German champions Bayern Munich to sell Harry Kane this summer.

The Tottenham legend has just one year left on his current contract and a renewal doesn’t appear to be close.

Bayern have had their opening bid rejected but believe Kane is ready to join them this summer.

As Shearer alludes to, Maddison would be gutted if Kane left Tottenham just as he arrived.

The 29-year-old almost single-handedly carried the team yesterday but they still missed out on European football.

Without the chance to play in continental competition this season, missing out on playing with Kane would also be a huge blow for Maddison.