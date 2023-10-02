Alan Shearer seriously impressed by ‘fantastic’ Arsenal target in the PL this weekend

Alan Shearer has admitted that Arsenal target Marc Guehi put in another fantastic performance this weekend.

Shearer was speaking on The Rest Is Football Podcast after another weekend of Premier League action.

Mikel Arteta will be pleased that his Arsenal side overcame a struggling Bournemouth team on the south coast on Saturday.

The goals were shared out between Arsenal’s attackers with Kai Havertz getting on the score sheet for the first time.

There will be concerns about Bukayo Saka’s fitness after he was brought off for the second league game on the bounce, but ultimately Arsenal will be pleased with how the weekend went.

Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images

A team who at the start of the season Arsenal might have considered close rivals didn’t have such a good time.

Manchester United lost at home to Crystal Palace as Roy Hodgson’s side came away from Old Trafford with a 1-0 win.

Alan Shearer praised Arsenal target Marc Guehi alongside his defensive teammates at Palace after a fantastic clean sheet.

The £50m-rated England international fits the bill for the sort of player Mikel Arteta would like to add to his squad.

Whether spending that much money on a player who wouldn’t necessarily be a priority is another matter.

Shearer applauds Arsenal target Guehi

Speaking about Crystal Palace’s win, Shearer said: “It was no fluke either by the way, they deserved it because they deserved heroically.

“I think it was [Joel] Ward, [Joachim] Andersen, [Marc] Guehi and [Tyrick] Mitchell, they were absolutely fantastic.

“They chucked themselves in front of everything, they got men behind the ball and Andersen got the goal from the corner also which was a hell of a finish.

“So, it was no fluke at all.”

Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

Guehi has been sensational since moving to Palace from Chelsea and it’s no wonder Shearer was praising the Arsenal target.

Chris Sutton echoed Shearer’s praise for the 23-year-old who has plenty of time to continue improving.

The way Arteta set up his team at the start of the season with Ben White replacing Gabriel Magalhaes at centre-back suggests he might not be completely happy with his defensive options.

A partnership of Guehi and William Saliba would be incredibly exciting and could lead Arsenal forward for years to come.