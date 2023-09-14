Club think England player Arsenal reportedly want to sign will cost £100m soon – journalist

Arsenal have been linked with a move to sign Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace, and the Englishman’s price tag has apparently gone up now.

The Gunners signed a new defender in Jurrien Timber in the summer, but he suffered a serious knee injury last month. Then, rumours linked Gabriel Magalhaes with a move to Saudi Arabia, which gave rise to links that Mikel Arteta is keen to sign Guehi from Palace.

Now, it looks like the England defender will cost a fortune.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Crystal Palace think Arsenal target Marc Guehi will be worth £100m soon

The Mail reported last month that Arsenal could make a move for Marc Guehi if Gabriel decided to leave the club.

The Brazilian stayed put in the end, but it is clear that the Gunners like the Crystal Palace man.

The 23-year-old has been fantastic for the Eagles as well as for England whenever he has played. He is a fine talent, and it’s only a matter of time before he moves on to a bigger club.

Following Rob Holding’s departure, Arsenal only have William Saliba, Gabriel and Jakub Kiwior as centre-backs, with both Ben White and Timber preferred in full-back positions.

The Gunners may yet make a move for a new centre-back in January or next summer, but if Guehi is once again a target, he will cost Declan Rice-like money.

That’s according to Dean Jones, who told GiveMeSport: “It’s an important step forward for him in his career. He needs that international pedigree to go alongside all the games that he’s managing to notch up in the Premier League.

“One of the big reasons that Palace already valued him over £60million was because they see him as a future England international. Because of his age, they feel like this is a guy that could eventually be worth £100million given the way that the transfer market is going right now.

“His price tag has already gone up, just off the back of this international break.”

TBR View:

Transfer fees in today’s market are crazy, aren’t they?

A player like Moises Caicedo, who had played just 53 times in Europe, cost £115 million (Sky Sports), while others who belong to a similar category like Mykhaylo Mudryk, Cole Palmer and Romeo Lavia didn’t go for a small fee either.

A player like Guehi, who is a full England international and is a proven Premier League player, will certainly be worth a lot of money next year, and we won’t be surprised at all if Palace hold out for a crazy fee like £100 million.

Whether Arsenal would be willing to go as high as that for a new defender next year is anyone’s guess at this moment in time.