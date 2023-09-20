Alan Shearer says Liverpool could accept ‘ridiculous’ offer for £34m man in January

Alan Shearer has admitted that he thinks Liverpool would accept a huge bid for Mohamed Salah if one was submitted in January.

Shearer was speaking on The Rest Is Football Podcast with Gary Lineker and Micah Richards.

The summer transfer window only closed a few weeks ago and Saudi Pro League sides were still making moves even later than that.

However, that hasn’t stopped speculation continuing over Mohamed Salah’s future.

The 31-year-old has been one of the greatest players in Liverpool’s recent history.

The club received a monumental bid from Al-Ittihad for Salah just as the English transfer window was about to close which unsurprisingly Liverpool rejected.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

It doesn’t sound like interest from the Saudi Pro League is going to go away any time soon though.

Shearer believes that if Liverpool receive a similar bid for Salah in January, they should really consider accepting it.

They’ve had time to prepare for his eventual departure and with the money raised could secure virtually any player they like to replace him.

Whether there’s anyone out there that can do what Salah does is another matter.

Shearer says Liverpool should consider accepting Salah’s bid

Asked about the Egyptian’s situation, Shearer said: “If you’re getting north of £150m for someone of that age.

“I get why it didn’t happen because they came in so late and wouldn’t have had time to get a replacement.

“But, if they know they’re coming back in January with a ridiculous offer then they’ve got time to find a replacement and again it depends on where they are I think.

“But I think they’d bite at £150m in January.”

Originally signed by Liverpool for £34m, the club looks set to make a huge profit on Salah when he eventually leaves.

Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

There’s a feeling at the club that he might leave next year at some point anyway and so it’s then up to Liverpool to negotiate the best deal possible.

Micah Richards admittedly disagreed with Shearer that Liverpool should accept a bid for Salah if the price is right.

It’s hard to know what figure a Saudi club would need to stump up to convince Liverpool to finally sell.

When he does eventually depart, the amount raised could completely revolutionise the rest of the squad.