Alan Shearer praises Evan Ferguson after Brighton hammer Newcastle

Brighton forward Evan Ferguson was the star of the show yesterday as the Seagulls hammered Newcastle at home.

Roberto de Zerbi’s side simply had too much going forward against a lacklustre Toon side.

Of course, the main man on the day was Evan Ferguson, who rattled in a hat-trick to keep his reputation in the game building. And Alan Shearer was full of praise for the youngster.

Alan Shearer praises Evan Ferguson after Brighton v Newcastle

As we know, rumours are already circling that both Arsenal and Tottenham want to bring Ferguson to their respective clubs next summer.

Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

And speaking about Ferguson for Premier League productions, Shearer admitted you can already tell he is a ‘special’ talent.

“He’ll never ever forget this day. He’s a special talent already. I can tell, just with his movement and his touch and his understanding of the game,” Shearer said.

“He’ll be on a high and for the next few days. He deserves it. He’s a really special talent you can tell.”

Of course, Shearer knows a thing or two about being a top Premier League striker. Just who signs Ferguson in the future could prove integral for future seasons.

Star of the future

There is no doubt that Evan Ferguson already looks like being a superstar forward in the Premier League.

It’s no surprise Tottenham and Arsenal are interested in Ferguson he instanty improves either side, even right now.

The battle to sign Ferguson will no doubt heat up next summer. And just like we saw this year with Moises Caicedo, there’s likely to be a huge, mega-money clamour to land the youngster.