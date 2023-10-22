Alan Shearer couldn’t quite believe that Arsenal didn’t get a penalty against Chelsea yesterday when Robert Sanchez came flying out of goal.

Shearer was speaking on the BBC’s Match of the Day and thought that Sanchez floored Gabriel Jesus whilst getting nowhere near the ball.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

The pundit thought it was an awful challenge and a stonewall penalty for Arsenal.

Shearer said: “They should have had a penalty, there’s no doubt, I mean Sanchez just comes and wipes him out, Jesus.

“What’s key for me is he actually catches him in the head, look he goes right through him here.

“I mean it’s a terrible challenge, how on earth can the VAR not think that’s a penalty?

“He’s nowhere near the ball, clears him out, wipes him out, of course it should have been a penalty.”

Moreover, Shearer must think Arsenal will consider themselves especially hard done by given the penalty awarded to Chelsea.

William Saliba’s arm was raised, but it would seem harsh to describe the position as unnatural.

Regardless of these decisions, Mikel Arteta must have been pleased with the reaction of his team.

Shearer thought Arsenal were unfortunate against Chelsea

If Arsenal were unlucky not to receive a penalty, there was certainly no bad fortune about their own performance.

Chelsea stifled Arsenal for so much of the game, and it took a moment of inspiration from Declan Rice to change things.

Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

And although Sanchez’s mistake was at the heart of the goal, Rice did incredibly well – something that really impressed teammate Bukayo Saka.

Moreover, there did end up being few strong performances off of the bench in Arsenal’s turnaround.

Leandro Trossard’s deft finish could prove vital come the end of the season, and both Saliba and Rice were quick to celebrate his impact.

Shearer may have lamented Arsenal’s luck against Chelsea, but Arteta certainly won’t want to leave it to chance in Arsenal’s coming games.

A tough trip to Seville is on the horizon for Tuesday, a game that may prove decisive in their Champions League group.