Alan Brazil shares who he's heard will be Tottenham's next manager











Alan Brazil has now shared that he’s heard Burnley manager Vincent Kompany will replace Antonio Conte at Tottenham Hotspur this summer.

Speaking on TalkSPORT, Brazil and Ally McCoist were discussing the Antonio Conte’s future at the club.

It’s looking more and more likely that the Italian coach will be on his way out of Spurs in the summer.

He’s been directly asked on multiple occasions in press conferences to clarify his future at the club.

At every opportunity he’s dodged the question, and he’s set to have talks with the club next month to discuss his future.

Plenty of candidates have been talked about that could replace Conte at Spurs.

Alan Brazil has now suggested that he’s heard Burnley’s Vincent Kompany could take the role at Tottenham.

His time at Turf Moor has gone exceedingly well, with promotion as champions all-but-secured already.

However, McCoist and Brazil believe it might be time for him to move on already if Spurs come calling.

Brazil suggests Kompany is in line for the Tottenham job

The TalkSPORT host shared the news he’d heard with McCoist saying: “It does make sense because he’s doing a brilliant job isn’t he?”

McCoist added: “You look at that side, he’s completely transformed the way they play.

“They’re running away with it for automatic promotion. It makes sense, but if you’re Vincent Kompany would you go?

“In terms of timing, it probably is the perfect time for Vincent Kompany to move.”

Brazil then apologised to fans of his current club, stating: “I’m sorry Burnley fans, but listen it might not be 100% accurate but they guy who told me I respect.”

Going from Burnley to Tottenham would be a massive step up for Kompany, but Brazil and McCoist have already been impressed with his work.

Even as a player, it was clear Kompany had a future in management, the way he spoke and led his Manchester City team was statesmanlike.

Brazil’s TalkSPORT colleague Tony Cascarino has already backed Tottenham to hire Kompany if Conte goes.

The Belgian would be the latest Pep Guardiola graduate to take a big job in the Premier League.

If Kompany could emulate Mikel Arteta’s success at rivals Arsenal, it would certainly be a popular appointment.

