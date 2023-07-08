Ajax legend Marciano Vink has shared the one aspect of Jurrien Timber’s game that is lacking ahead of a move to Arsenal.

Vink was speaking on ESPN FC about the young defender as he closes in on signing for the Gunners.

Arsenal fans have been waiting for another player to head through the door since Kai Havertz was confirmed.

It appears as though they could be about to see two new stars arrive very soon in the form of Jurrien Timber and Declan Rice.

Timber has now reportedly passed his medical meaning an announcement should be made very soon.

Photo by Peter Lous/BSR Agency/Getty Images

There are high hopes for the Dutch international who can play in several different positions.

However, Vink has shared what Timber might be lacking and potentially needs to work on at Arsenal.

He’s impressed the likes of Virgil van Dijk already during his short career.

Now, he needs to win over the Arsenal faithful at the Emirates when the season begins.

What new Arsenal man Timber is lacking in his game

Asked about the 22-year-old, Vink said: “Well, Timber is a very promising young player. He’s extremely skilful, he’s good in one-v-ones, he’s a guy who has ice-cold blood, he never gets nervous.

“Always in difficult situations, he knows the solution. He made his debut in the national team, he played like he was playing for several years already.

“This guy is a huge talent and multi-functional, you can put him in different roles, different positions.

“He can play as a full-back, centre-back, he can play in midfield. The only thing he’s lacking is his height and defending the headers.

“The difference between Jurrien Timber and [Lisandro] Martinez is that Martinez has a lot of energy, a lot of willpower, that’s the only thing defending Timber is lacking.

“So, Martinez even with corners against, he can make it really hard. I think Jurrien Timber needs to grow in that kind of spirit, in that kind of aggressivity.”

Photo by NESimages/Raymond Smit/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

If Timber is playing at right-back, lacking that height and willingness to win headers might not be a big problem for Arsenal.

However, if he’s replacing Ben White, then Mikel Arteta will be losing an aerial presence in both boxes.

The hope will be that Timber’s other attributes make up for not being the best in the air.

It may make Arteta’s decision for him about where he should play in his set-up next season.