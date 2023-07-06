Arsenal are close to completing a deal to sign Ajax defender Jurrien Timber and he previously received high praise from Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk.

Mikel Arteta looks set to snap up Timber and Declan Rice this week after bringing in Kai Havertz from Chelsea.

Indeed, David Ornstein reported last night that Arsenal have reached a full agreement with Ajax to sign Timber.

The 22-year-old has impressed for Ajax over the past few seasons and has attracted interest from the likes of Manchester United in the past.

Timber is expected to come in and compete for a place at right-back in Arteta’s side, while he will also provide cover in central defence.

And the young defender has already impressed Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk.

Photo by Nesimages/Michael Bulder/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

What Van Dijk once said about Timber

Van Dijk has lined up alongside Timber for the Netherlands on many occasions, with the youngster already earning 15 caps for his country.

And just last year, Van Dijk admitted that he wasn’t as good as Timber during the earlier stages of his career.

He said: “I was never that good at his age,” as quoted by The Athletic.

Photo by ANP via Getty Images

Arsenal are building an impressive squad and have shown they mean business ahead of the new campaign.

The Gunners arguably fell short last season due to a lack of quality depth, but they seem to be addressing this already this summer.

Timber has proven himself to be a quality operator and will provide Arteta with another quality option in defence.

The Dutchman mainly operates at centre-back for Ajax, but has also been used at right-back due to his brilliant ability on the ball.

And if Van Dijk’s comments are anything to go by, Timber seems destined to have a very bright future ahead of him.