 ‘After watching’: Celtic star says Man United legend inspired Champions League dream

Away from domestic business for a minute, Celtic are set to face Lazio in the Champions League next week as Brendan Rodgers looks to get his European campaign off the ground.

After suffering a 2-0 defeat to Feyenoord almost two weeks ago, Celtic will need to be at their best to take all three points when the Italians come to Glasgow on Wednesday night.

Hoops winger, Hyunjun Yang has been looking forward to the game next week and has revealed how watching one Manchester United legend play against Chelsea inspired his Champions League dream.

Yang said, [Sunday Mail print edition page 51], “When I was young I remember Park [Ji-sung] in a Champions League match for United against Chelsea (quarter-final tie that United won 2-1 in 2011).

“Park scored and after watching that match, it’s now an honour to be involved in the Champions League.

“When I was young I looked up to any footballer who played overseas – like Cha Du-ri and Ki Sung-yeung at Celtic.

“They were also my heroes and gave me inspiration to follow in their footsteps and play in the Champions League.

“I always imagined what it would be like to play in a Champions League game so I’m grateful for this opportunity.”

Photo by John Peters/Manchester United via Getty Images

Yang needs to up his game for Celtic

Look, I’m a fan of the Korean winger. In the short time he has been at the club he has impressed me with his trickery and confidence when taking on players.

But he still needs to deliver in the final third. Against Motherwell yesterday afternoon he had, what I described as, a ‘frustrating‘ first-half performance.

For all his endeavour and running, Yang just couldn’t seem to provide that final killer pass to unlock the Motherwell defence.

He was eventually taken off at half-time and replaced with James Forrest. Not a great vote of confidence for his chances of making the starting XI for Lazio.

Yang needs to find something extra in his locker to make that right-wing slot his own. The injury to Liel Abada has opened up a window of opportunity for the youngster, he needs to make the most of it.

In other news, Barry Ferguson says Celtic would be ‘crazy’ not to try and sign £25m ‘difference-maker’